Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $197.61. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Medpace by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medpace by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

