Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

