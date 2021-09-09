Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,665 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 14,811.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

ALRM opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,731 shares of company stock worth $2,835,184 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

