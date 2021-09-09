Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9,561.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.