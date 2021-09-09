Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

