Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock worth $10,487,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

