Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,885 shares of company stock worth $21,838,222 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.