Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.98. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

