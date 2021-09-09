Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $194,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

