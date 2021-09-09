Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Up 4.4%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)’s share price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Megaworld from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

