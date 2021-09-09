MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.73

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $12.25. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 119 shares.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.