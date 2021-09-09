Meme (MEME) Trading Down 32.1% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $432.39 or 0.00936603 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00433535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007986 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

