Merculet Price Reaches $0.0009 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Merculet has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $646,615.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00190765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.83 or 1.00248802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.98 or 0.07186462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00822803 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

