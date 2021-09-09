Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 5.11, but opened at 4.92. Meta Materials shares last traded at 4.94, with a volume of 65,987 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.07.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Meta Materials by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

