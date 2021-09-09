Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 5.25 and last traded at 5.31. 88,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,725,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.12 and its 200-day moving average is 8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.