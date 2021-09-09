Michael Anthony Jones Sells 30,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -214.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 345.2% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ranpak by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Ranpak by 875.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ranpak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

