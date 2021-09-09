Microgen (LON:MCGN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80). 26,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 15,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.50. The company has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.