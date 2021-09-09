Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $834.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 834 ($10.90) and last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 108379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 822 ($10.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £497.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 793.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 754.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.