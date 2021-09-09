Milton C. Ault III Acquires 75,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $200,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 69,209 shares in the company, valued at $184,788.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

DPW opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 151,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

