MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.73

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 14380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

