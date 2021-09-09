MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.
Shares of MIND stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.