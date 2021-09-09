MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

