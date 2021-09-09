Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 355,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Intevac by 93.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intevac by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

