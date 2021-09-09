Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

