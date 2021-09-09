Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 146.7% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $18,759,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

