Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,572 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

