Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.