Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $97,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

