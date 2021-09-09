Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.