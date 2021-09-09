Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Stock Price Up 4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.08. Approximately 2,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

