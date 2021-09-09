MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $835.16

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 835.16 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.08). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 14,252 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £483.94 million and a P/E ratio of 46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 833.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 842.45.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

