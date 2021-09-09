Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Hits $15.95 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $636,055.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

