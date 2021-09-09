MonaCoin (MONA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.88 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $102.45 million and $2.88 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.34 or 0.07504603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $669.97 or 0.01426612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.00396432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00560481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00561165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00338281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006680 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

