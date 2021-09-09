Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

MRCC stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

