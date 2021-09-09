Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.71 ($83.19).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €60.00 and a 200 day moving average of €61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

