Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

