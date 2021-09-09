Morgan Stanley Buys 16,992 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

