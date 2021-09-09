Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Zynex worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

