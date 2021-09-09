Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.