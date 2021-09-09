Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.