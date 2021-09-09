Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14,500.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £145 ($189.44) and last traded at £143.50 ($187.48), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £141.50 ($184.87).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £136.33 and its 200 day moving average price is £123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 53.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of £559.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total value of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

