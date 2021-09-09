Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,941. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $741.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

