Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

