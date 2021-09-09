M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

NYSE MTB opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

