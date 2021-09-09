Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

