Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,925,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $445.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

