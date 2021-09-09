Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

