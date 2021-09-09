Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

