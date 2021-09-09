Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

