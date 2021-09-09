Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 14,064 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

