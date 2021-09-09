Mysterium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,380.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $43,380.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00176481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

